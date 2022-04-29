NXT UK results: choatic contact signing and talent exchange take place

Once again, NXT UK has had another busy week. Following their previous title defenses over Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, Moustache Mountain have claimed to be on the lookout for a more worthy pair of challengers.

Despite there appearing to be cracks appearing within the group, footage was shown of Gallus in a press conference earlier this week reassuring fans that the team is fine. As the USA and UK talent exchange takes place, it was also announced that NXT 2.0 star will be featured on next week's edition of Supernova Sessions with Noam Dar.

A contract signing for the upcoming title match between Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin, and the pair agreed on an added stipulation - the loser of the match leaves NXT UK. The contract signing ended in chaos, with the pair coming to blows and launching an attack on one another before being split up by staff.

Here are the match results from this week’s show:

Mark Andrews and Wild Boar defeated Symbiosis

The relatively new duo scored a pinfall victory over Primate and T-Bone.

Xia Brookside defeated Angel Hayze

Brookside won with a little help from her new ally Eliza Alexander.

Von Wagner defeated Saxon Huxley

As a part of the talent exchange, Wagner came to NXT UK and sealed his victory over Huxley with a Death Valley TKO.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Two debuts to the brand were announced during this week's show, with new names Tiger Turan and NXT 2.0 star Damon Kemp making appearances next week.

The rivalry between Symbiosis and the duo of Mark Andrews and Wild Boar will also continue, with Wild Boar and Eddie Dennis going head-to-head in a dog collar match in coming weeks. Also coming soon is the much-anticapted title match between Ilja Dragunov and Jordan Devlin.

There is also another major title match on the way, as Meiko Satomura will defend her title against Isla Dawn. Over the past few weeks, Dawn has held the women's championship hostage after stealing it during a celebration segment.

