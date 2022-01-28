NXT UK results: tag team chaos, brutal championship bout

NXT UK this week saw the men's championship on the line between Ilja Dragunov and long-time rival Jordan Devlin. Die Familie and Gallus finally came head-to-head in a chaotic six-man tag team match, and a new rivalry appeared to come to the forefront between Nathan Frazer and Die Familie -- in particular ring leader Teoman.

Here are all of the results from tonight's show:

Die Familie def. Gallus

Die Familie showed that they were the current dominant faction in NXT UK, with a vicious defeat over Gallus by submission. However, it seems as though the rivalry between the groups could continue on.

Jinny def. Amale

The Fashionista overcame The French Hope in singles action, using the ropes as a helping hand. This only appeared to add more fuel to the fire in the rivalry between the pair, leading Amale to demand a rematch post-show.

Empty Arena Championship match - Ilja Dragunov def. Jordan Devlin

After weeks of rivalry, Ilja Dragunov finally put the title on the line against The Irish Ace Jordan Devlin. After a brutal back and forth that saw the pair fight it out all over the BT Sport studio -- making use of chairs, steel steps and production crates in the process -- Dragunov managed to retain the belt.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Now that the tag team championship tournament has found its two final pairs, the finals will be coming soon. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter will take on the unlikely duo of Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz to crown a number one contender, who will then go on to face current champions Moustache Mountain.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also coming up, Meiko Satomura will put the Women's Championship on the line once more against long-time rival Blair Davenport. The Final Boss managed to overcome Davenport a few weeks ago -- and was attacked post-match by her foe -- but this time around, the pair will be going head-to-head in a Japanese Street Fight.

A former WWE writer wants Roman Reigns vs. Kurt Angle at WrestleMania. More details right here.

Edited by Genci Papraniku