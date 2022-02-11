NXT UK results - Heritage Cup rivalry heats up

On NXT UK this week, some of the rivalries became increasingly heated. Amale and Nina Samuels finally faced off again, and tensions rose between the members of Die Familie and A-Kid.

Gallus also took over the Supernova Sessions set, with an appearance from Jordan Devlin. However, the segment ended in chaos when Noam Dar and Sha Samuels stormed the set, with Joe Coffey of Gallus marking himself as a possible contender for Dar's NXT UK Heritage Cup.

Highlights were also shown of the recent Women's Championship Japanese street fight between Meiko Satomura and Blair Davenport. In the match, Davenport suffered an ankle injury and Satomura retained the NXT UK Women's Championship.

Here are the full results from tonight's show:

Amale def. Nina Samuels

The duo faced off once more, with The French Hope coming out on top after delivering a Code Breaker to her long-time rival.

A-Kid def. Saxon Huxley

The former Heritage Cup champion made swift work of Huxley, of Die Familie. Following the match, A-Kid and Die Familie had a stare-down backstage, with the focus presumably shifting to a growing rivalry between A-Kid and Charlie Dempsey.

Nathan Frazer def. Teoman

As it appears that Die Familie may be moving on to their next feud with A-Kid, Teoman faced off against Nathan Frazer. This time, it was Frazer who emerged victorious despite Die Familie trying their best to get in on the action.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Two matches were announced during the show for the February 17th edition of the developmental show. Jordan Devlin will be facing Wolfgang, of Gallus. Most recently, The Irish Ace took on Ilja Dragunov for the NXT UK Championship in an empty arena match.

Also on next week's show, it was announced that Kenny Williams will go up against Sam Gradwell.

As well as this, tag team tournament winners Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter have earned a title shot against Moustache Mountain. In the coming weeks, the duo will face current champions Trent Seven and Tyler Bate.

Did you enjoy this week's edition of the show? Sound off below!

