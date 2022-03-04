NXT UK results: title on the line in major match

This week was another busy one on NXT UK. The rivalry between current Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Isla Dawn heated up, with the latter claiming that she would win the title during a spooky video package.

Elsewhere, tension began to show between Charlie Dempsey and the rest of Die Familie - but he still joined the group to attack A-Kid in the end. Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter also clashed with Moustache Mountain following their loss in last week's title match. The challengers claimed that Trent Seven cheated, which he denied. Tyler Bate, Smith and Carter agreed to a rematch to settle the score.

Xia Brookside also made an appearance following her recent loss to Amale. The star was seen complaining about her standing and calling upon her dad for some help.

Here are the results for all of the matches on this week’s show:

Mark Coffey def. Sha Samuels

The Gallus member scored a pinfall victory over Samuels.

Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz def. Pretty Deadly

The unlikely duo won over the former Tag Team Champions, climbing their way to a prominent position in the division. The duo also called out Moustache Mountain for a shot at the tag team titles.

Ilja Dragunov ref. Nathan Frazer

Ilja Dragunov managed to retain the NXT UK Championship over his most recent challenger Nathan Frazer in an intense match-up.

Coming soon on NXT UK

As the rivalry continues between Isla Dawn and Meiko Satomura, fans are still waiting for a title match between the two competitors to be formally announced. However, it appears as though it will be taking place sooner rather than later.

As well as this, the Heritage Cup will be on the line soon. Joe Coffey of Gallus will be in his first ever Heritage Cup rules match against current cup holder Noam Dar. Over the past few weeks, Gallus has been coming to blows against Dar and his ally Sha Samuels.

