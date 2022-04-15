NXT UK results: major title feud heats up

The latest edition of NXT UK once again took place at the BT Sports Studio in London. This week treated fans to another packed match card, which saw the rivalry between Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and Isla Dawn heat up.

Over the past few weeks, Dawn has been holding the title hostage, after stealing it away from The Final Boss during her championship reign celebration. The pair recently faced off with the title on the line, and Satomura kept hold of the gold. This week, Isla Dawn requested a rematch on her terms, and later spat black mist into the champion's face.

Following Mark Andrews' save of Wild Boar on last week's show, the pair explored their 15-year friendship, which had turned sour when Boar briefly joined Eddie Dennis. However, the pair have rebuilt their friendship and are united against Dennis.

Here are the match results for this week's show:

Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz defeated Gallus

One of the newest teams in the tag division came out on top. After the match, the members of Gallus argued over their loss.

Eliza Alexander defeated Angel Hayze

The newest addition to the women's division scored a pinfall victory.

Teoman defeated A-Kid

The rivalry between the two looks as though it could continue, as Teoman won with a pinfall on A-Kid.

Coming soon on NXT UK

As the title feud between Meiko Satomura and Isla Dawn heats up, it appears that the pair will be having a rematch with the NXT UK Women's Championship up for grabs. However, no date is set so far.

As well as this, Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith were previously granted their tag team titles rematch against Moustache Mountain. It was explained that the two teams would go head-to-head once more in a two out of three falls match.

Do you think that any titles will be changing hands soon? Share what you think in the comments section below!

A former WWE writer compares Cody Rhodes to Kim Kardashian here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Did you enjoy this week's episode of NXT UK? Yes No 3 votes so far