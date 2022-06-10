NXT UK results: Meiko Satomura defends her title against NXT 2.0 star

Once again, it was a busy week for NXT UK at the BT Sport Studio in London. The talent exchange with NXT 2.0 continued, and plenty of rivalries across the roster resumed as well.

After turning his back on longtime partner Tyler Bate following the loss of the tag team championships last week, Trent Seven appeared in a video package. In the segment, he said that he will soon address his actions.

Here are the match results from the rest of this week’s show:

Mark Andrews defeated Kenny Williams

Since his return to action, Mark Andrews has sided with Wild Boar in the rivalry against Symbiosis. Andrews scored a roll-up victory with the help of a distraction by Tiger Turan.

Symbiosis defeated Oli Blake and Tate Mayfairs

Primate pinned Mayfairs for the victory, and after the match Symbiosis attacked Eddie Dennis, turning their backs on their long time leader.

Eliza Alexander defeated Amale

With a little help from Xia Brookside, Alexander hit Amale with a running knee to score a pinfall win.

Meiko Satomura defeated Ivy Nile - NXT UK Women's Championship match

Satomura had yet another successful defence against Ivy Nile, managing to retain her title. Following the match, the pair shook hands as a mark of respect.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Symbiosis now appears to be finished, as Primate and T-Bone shook hands and went their separate ways following the attack on their leader Eddie Dennis. It seems as though fans may see the fallout continue as Dennis reacts to what happened.

The shock split between Moustache Mountain will also be addressed soon, as Trent Seven appeared to let fans know that he will explain. After the long-standing duo lost the NXT UK Tag Team Championships in a triple threat match against the teams of Die Familie and Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, the pair argued and Seven claimed that he was "done" before leaving. Smith and Carter were crowned the new champions.

