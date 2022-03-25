NXT UK results: Women's Title on the line in an intense match-up

This week's NXT UK saw four action-packed matches take place at BT Sports Studios. Aside from in-ring action, Kenny Williams found his car trashed by a mystery rival outside the studio, and Xia Brookside challenged Amale to a rematch following her recent loss to The French Hope.

Here are the results from this week's matches, including the anticapted women's championship match between Meiko Satomura and Isla Dawn.

Die Familie def. A-Kid and Saxon Huxley

Despite putting up a good fight, Saxon Huxley and the former Heritage Cup Champion were no match for Die Familie.

Wild Boar def. Tyson T-Bone

Wild Boar managed to pick up the win despite interference from Symbiosis.

Jordan Devlin def. Danny Jones

After an intense back and forth, Devlin scored a pinfall victory over Danny Jones.

Meiko Satomura def. Isla Dawn, and retained the NXT UK Women's Championship

In a match-up that has been a long time coming, Meiko Satomura managed to retain the title over Isla Dawn with a pinfall victory. However, the show ended with Isla Dawn taking away the belt and walking out of the studio with it.

Coming soon on NXT UK

Last week, former NXT Cruiserweight Champion Roderick Strong debuted and scored a victory over Wolfgang. Following this, he challenged Ilja Dragunov to a title match. Dragunov has responded and accepted the challenge but a match between the pair is yet to be announced.

On next week's show, Noam Dar will face Mark Coffey of Gallus, with the Heritage Cup on the line. So far, Noam Dar has defeated two out of the three members of Gallus.

Continuing their rivalry following the tag team championship match that ended with Trent Seven cheating to a victory, he will face Ashton Smith in their first ever singles match next week. So far, his tag team partner Oliver Carter has defeated Seven's tag partner Tyler Bate in singles action.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell