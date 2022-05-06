NXT UK results: talent exchange continues, major title on the line

On NXT UK this week, the talent exchange with 2.0 continued to take place. This time, it was the turn of Lash Legend to appear on the UK arm of the brand. She was the special guest on chat show Supernova Sessions, and was awarded a bouquet of flowers from host Noam Dar before putting the UK women's division on notice.

Elsewhere on the show, Sam Gradwell clashed backstage with 2.0 star Von Wagner, and tensions rose between Damon Kemp and Sha Samuels.

Here are the match results from this weeks show:

Tiger Turan defeated Tate Mayfair

After an intense back and forth, Turan scored a pinfall victory by hitting Mayfair with a Swanton Bomb.

Damon Kemp defeated Danny Jones

After the match, Sha Samuels appeared to attack Kemp.

Meiko Satomura defeated Isla Dawn

Meiko Satomura retained the NXT UK Women's Championship in a World of Darkness match. The final blow came when she attacked Dawn with the Scorpio Rising to secure a pinfall win.

Coming soon on NXT UK

On next week's show the UK and USA talent exchange will continue. Coming next, Ivy Nile will take on Nina Samuels. It was also hinted on this weeks show that there could be something bubbling beneath the surface between Sam Gradwell and Von Wagner.

Despite there previously thought to be tension in the group, Gallus will go up against Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter in tag team action. In addition, Charlie Dempsey accepted a very interesting offer from former Heritage Cup Champion A-Kid - a British Rounds match.

Also to come soon is the upcoming title match between Jordan Devlin and Ilja Dragunov. High stakes for the match between the pair were agreed on last week's show, where it was revealed that the loser will leave the brand. This will be the second time that the pair will come to blows over the NXT UK Championship.

