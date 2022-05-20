NXT UK results: new title challenger steps forward, rivalry comes to a head in dog collar match

The BT Sport Studio saw yet another busy week for NXT UK. The talent exchange with NXT 2.0 continued, with Von Wagner and Sam Gradwell coming to blows backstage, and the pair were forced to be separated by staff. As well as Von Wagner from the stateside arm of the brand appearing, Lash Legend confronted Emilia McKenzie, which then escalated into a brawl.

A new challenger also stepped forward for the women's title. Ivy Nile, who is currently on a hot winning streak on NXT 2.0 stepped up to challenge Meiko Satomura. The Final Boss accepted. She recently defended the title against Isla Dawn in a World of Darkness match.

Here are the match results from this weeks show:

Eliza Alexander and Xia Brookside defeated Amale and Angel Hayze

Brookside and Alexander scored their first victory as a tag team.

Die Familie defeated Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz

Teoman and Rohan Raja will progress to a shot at the NXT UK Tag Team Championships.

Kenny Williams defeated Josh Morrell

Williams pinned Morrell for a victory.

Wild Boar defeated Eddie Dennis - Dog Collar match

Eddie Dennis was forced to submit and hand his former ally Wild Boar a victory.

Coming soon on NXT UK

The talent exchange will continue next week. On the next show, NXT 2.0 star Lash Legend will face off against Emilia McKenzie. Also, Damon Kemp will also finally get to face Sha Samuels.

A Heritage Cup Rules match will also take place next week, with A-Kid going head to head with Charlie Dempsey of Die Familie. Because Charlie Dempsey interfered in the tag team match between Die Familie and the team of Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff, Die Familie will be barred from ringside during the Heritage Cup rules match.

Now that Meiko Satomura has accepted the challenge from Diamond Mine's Ivy Nile, it appears as though it is only a matter of time before a NXT UK Women's Championship match is set between the two.

