NXT UK results: NXT 2.0 talent exchange continues, Heritage Cup main event

Even more NXT 2.0 talent appeared on NXT UK this week, as the talent exchange between the UK and USA brands continued. Among the in-ring action, the Spanish Sensation A-Kid appeared on the Nina Samuels show ahead of his much-hyped Heritage Cup rules match against Charlie Dempsey.

Here are the match results from this week's show, filmed in the BT Sport Studios in London:

Mark Coffey defeated Saxon Huxley

Flying solo without his brother Joe, Mark Coffey of Gallus scored a pinfall victory over Saxon Huxley.

Lash Legend defeated Emila McKenzie

The USA talent Lash Legend, who was recently knocked out of the NXT 2.0 women's breakout tournament, pinned McKenzie after a few weeks of rivalry between the two.

Sha Samuels defeated Damon Kemp

Samuels racked up a victory for the UK brand with a little help from his ally Naom Dar.

Charlie Dempsey defeated A-Kid (Heritage Cup Rules match)

The pair finally clashed in the ring, with Dempsey coming out on top after an intense back and forth between them.

Coming soon on NXT UK

The NXT 2.0 talent exchange will continue, as Ivy Nile of Diamond Mine will finally go up against Meiko Satomura for the NXT UK Women's Championship. A few weeks ago, the rising star challenged The Final Boss to a title match which was accepted. Since becoming champion, Satomura has successfully defended the title against Isla Dawn, Stevie Turner and Blair Davenport.

Another title will be on the line soon. Currently, the Tag Team Championships are held by Moustache Mountain, but this could soon change as they will take on the team of Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter, and Die Familie in a Triple Threat match. On last weeks show, Rohan Raja and Teoman of Die Familie defeated Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff to take the final spot in the match.

Will NXT UK see two new sets of champions crowned next week? Share your thoughts on what might go down in the comment section below.

