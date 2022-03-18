NXT UK results: Roderick Strong debuts, new championship challenger emerges

This week's NXT UK saw former NXT Cruiserweight Champion and member of Diamond Mine Roderick Strong cross the Atlantic to debut for the British Brand. Elsewhere, the tension heated up between Women's Champion Meiko Satomura and her current challenger Isla Dawn.

Here are the match results from this week's edition, from BT Sport Studios in London.

Oliver Carter def. Tyler Bate

Hot off the heels of their title match defeat, Carter scored a win over one half of Moustache Mountain as the tension continued to heat up between the two teams.

Emilia McKenzie def. Nina Samuels

McKenzie hit Samuels with a spear to secure the win.

Aleah James def. Stevie Turner

James won with a roll-up on Stevie Turner.

Roderick Strong def. Wolfgang

Making his debut on the brand, Roderick Strong defeated Wolfgang in the main event, after cleverly avoiding a spear. After his win, Strong began to call out Ilja Dragunov, claiming to be ready to challenge for the NXT UK Championship. Dragunov, who recently successfully defended his title against A-Kid, Jordan Devlin and Nathan Frazer was shown watching the events on screen and laughing at Roderick Strong.

Coming soon on NXT UK

On next week's show, champion Meiko Satomura will defend her title against Isla Dawn. Dawn set her sights on Satomura a few weeks ago, interrupting her celebration following her win over previous rival Blair Davenport. Before her rivalry against Davenport, Satomura also retained the title over Stevie Turner and Amale.

The rivalry between the team of Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith and Moustache Mountain appears to be continuing. There is yet to be a rematch between the two teams.

NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov seems to have found his next challenger in the form of Roderick Strong. Strong called out Dragunov at the end of this week's show, but there has not yet been a title match set between the pair.

Edited by Brandon Nell

