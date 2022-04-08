NXT UK results: Roderick Strong faces Ilja Dragunov, major title match set

NXT UK saw another action-packed show in the BT Sport Studio this week. Ilja Dragunov put his title on the line against Roderick Strong in the main event, and Mark Andrews made his return to the show.

Also on this week's edition, Xia Brookside introduced her new ally Eliza Alexander. Last week, Alexander helped Brookside defeat Amale, and she will make her in-ring debut next week.

Many rivalries also continued. Meiko Satomura requested to speak to Isla Dawn who she defeated in a title match a few weeks ago. Die Familie also discussed their rivals Wolfgang and A-Kid.

Here are the results from this week's matches.

Primate defeated Wild Boar

With help from Eddie Dennis and a steel chain, Primate defeated Wild Boar by pinfall. Symbiosis then prepared to attack Wild Boar before Mark Andrews returned to make a save.

Charlie Dempsey defeated Wolfgang

Dempsey scored a pinfall victory.

NXT UK title match: Ilja Dragunov defeated Roderick Strong

After coming to the UK, Roderick Strong immediately set his sights on the NXT UK Championship. However, after a well fought battle, he came up short, and Dragunov retained the title.

Coming soon on NXT UK

On next week's show, Eliza Alexander will make her in-ring debut. Following on from their long-term rivalry, A-Kid and Teoman will face off.

Also announced for next week, Mark and Joe Coffey will go up against the team of Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff. Starz and Mastiff teamed up for the recent tag team title number one contender tournament, and have stuck together ever since.

NXT UK @NXTUK After @XiaBrooksideWWE is questioned on how she earned her win, Eliza Alexander steps in to answer for her apparent new ally. #NXTUK After @XiaBrooksideWWE is questioned on how she earned her win, Eliza Alexander steps in to answer for her apparent new ally. #NXTUK https://t.co/L31HfKtQZP

On the show this week, Sid Scala also announced an upcoming NXT UK Tag Team Championship match. After a lengthy rivalry, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter will challenge Moustache Mountain for the titles once again. In their previous title match, Trent Seven cheated to retain the belts. The two pairs have been feuding ever since. The upcoming title bout will be a two-out-of-three falls match.

Edited by Genci Papraniku