NXT UK results: major title match, new challenger emerges

This week's edition of NXT UK was another action-packed one. It appears that odd couple tag team Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz have new rivals in the form of former champions Pretty Deadly, who interrupted their interview on the show.

Elsewhere, Meiko Satomura celebrated her reign as NXT UK Women's Champion and her legacy as a wrestling star. The Final Boss was presented with flowers sent from Johnny Saint. While Isla Dawn came to praise the title holder, it all ended in chaos when she attacked Satomura and stole her flowers.

Here are the match results from the show:While

Amale def. Xia Brookside

The rise of the French Hope continues.

Rohan Raja def. Danny Jones

Following the match, the rest of Die Familie continued to attack Jones in the ring.

Moustache Mountain def. Oliver Carter and Ashton Smith

The reigning tag team champions won the number one contendership tournament to retain the title, in a match that was a long time coming.

Coming soon on NXT UK

During the rest of the show, it was announced that Joe Coffey of Gallus will be facing Sha Samuels. During their match, the rest of Gallus and Noam Dar will be banned from ringside. Sid Scala also announced that Joe Coffey will have a shot at the Heritage Cup against current holder Noam Dar.

After hinting at a potential rivalry earlier in the show, it was also announced that Pretty Deadly will take on their new rivals Jack Starz and Dave Mastiff next week, after Starz cut holes in their clothes as a prank.

The NXT UK Champion accepted a title match challenge against Nathan Fraser. It was revealed that the title will be on the line next week, meaning that there will be a huge show ahead.

Following on from her vicious attack on Meiko Satomura, it can only be assumed that Isla Dawn will be coming up against The Final Boss in the weeks to come.

Edited by Brandon Nell