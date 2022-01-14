NXT UK Results: WALTER's Last Stand

NXT UK bid farewell to WALTER tonight as he partook in his final match for the brand. The former champion was one of the most dominant title-holders of the past few years. He held his title for a record-breaking 870 days (over two years), before dropping the belt to Ilja Dragunov at NXT TakeOver 36 in a champiosnhip rematch.

Here are the results for this week's edition of NXT UK:

Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz def. Die Familie (Teoman and Rohan Raja)

The unlikely duo of Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz will now progress to the next round of the NXT UK Tag Team Eliminator tournament, competing for a chance to face current champions Moustache Mountain (Trent Seven and Tyler Bate). After the match, a brawl broke out between long-standing rivals Gallus and Die Familie, continuing their intense rivalry.

Amale def. Stevie Turner

The two rising stars of the women's division faced off in a scrappy match-up, with French Hope coming out on top.

WALTER def. Nathan Frazer

Since his arrival, Nathan Frazer (formerly known as Ben Carter, a protege of Seth Rollins) has quickly risen through the ranks to be a potential top star of the brand, making him a perfect final opponent for WALTER.

The bout between the two was a fitting farewell for the former champion, with him going out on a high.

Coming soon on NXT UK

It was announced on tonight's show that the next challenger for current champion Ilja Dragunov will be Irish ace Jordan Devlin. The rivals will face off in two weeks' time, with the title on the line. So far, Dragunov has had three successful title defenses.

In the coming weeks, A-Kid will take on Noam Dar for the Heritage Cup, after fending off serious competition to become the next contender.

