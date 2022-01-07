NXT UK Results: Top stars slug it out over NXT UK Women's Championship, WALTER makes an announcement

NXT UK returned for 2022 after a three-week break tonight. After reaching the semi-finals of the NXT UK Tag Team Championship Eliminator tournament, Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter took on Symbiosis. Also on the line up for this week's edition, Xia Brookside made her comeback against newcomer Myla Grace.

The NXT UK Women's Championship was on the line this week. The Final Boss, Meiko Satomura, finally came up against Blair Davenport, who has had her eyes on the champion ever since she joined the UK arm of NXT last year.

Ashton Smith and Oliver Carter def. Symbiosis

Symbiosis appeared to be one of the biggest threats going into the NXT UK Tag Team Eliminator Tournament. However, the duo -- led by Eddie Dennis -- seem to be no match for Smith and Carter, who will progress to the next round of the tournament, and are now one step closer to a shot at the titles against Moustache Mountain.

Xia Brookside def. Myla Grace

Xia Brookside managed to bounce back from her disappointing end to 2021. With a quick and steady offense, the star scored a big win over Myla Grace.

Meiko Satomura def. Blair Davenport

The NXT UK Women's Championship was on the line in a grueling battle between the two standouts of the division. In the end, it was The Final Boss who prevailed -- but her win did not come easy, with Davenport putting up a great fight.

Despite scoring a win over Blair Davenport, Meiko Satomura fell victim to a vicious post-match attack from her rival. This may mean that the feud between the pair is far from over.

WALTER is set to return soon to NXT UK

During this week's show, it was announced that WALTER will be making a return to UK shores next week. The former NXT UK Champion will face off against Nathan Frazer in his "last stand" -- potentially his last match for the brand.

Also Read Article Continues below

Also next week, the NXT UK Tag Team Eliminator Tournament will continue, with odd couple Dave Mastiff and Jack Starz taking on Die Familie.

Living legend William Regal has been released! Sportskeeda Wrestling's own legend Bill Apter reacts.

Edited by Genci Papraniku