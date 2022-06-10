NXT UK star Xia Brookside announces her engagement 

NXT UK star Xia Brookside has announced that she is engaged to be married via Twitter.

Brookside joined WWE in 2018 as part of the Mae Young Classic tournament. Although she lost to Io Shirai in the first round, she ultimately became part of NXT's UK branch.

Xia took to Twitter earlier today to announce the joyous news of her engagement. The NXT star posted pictures of herself with her fiancee and ring, writing simply, "We're engaged."

Her fiancee is Australian pro wrestler Sean Kustom, who has been competing for over a decade and is currently plying his trade in the British independent circuit.

The 23-year old is the daughter of WWE Performance Center coach Robbie Brookside, a legend on the British indie circuit. He even tagged with William Regal once.

In December 2021, Xia lost an NXT UK Women's Championship match to Meiko Satomura. She recently turned heel after over two years of being a babyface.

Huge NXT UK title match set for tonight

A huge title match on NXT's UK branch is set for tonight's episode of the show. Meiko Satomura is set to defend her NXT UK Women's Championship against Ivy Nile.

Satomura is also set to extend her title reign to one year (365 days) tomorrow, on June 10 2022. She won the title last year from Kay Lee Ray, who had held it for a staggering 649 days.

On the May 19 episode of the show, Ivy Nile knocked on the champ's door and challenged her for the title:

"I've heard it said that if you want a title match, all you have to do is ask. So Meiko, that's what I'm here for. I'm here asking you for a championship match," Ivy Nile said on the show

Although the match has already been taped, the bout is sure to be an exciting one. And with more and more stars from NXT 2.0 showing up in the UK, fans are hoping for more exciting matchups in the near future.

