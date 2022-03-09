NXT Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic finalists announced

The final two teams in the 2022 Women's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic have been determined on NXT 2.0.

The Dusty Cup was introduced in NXT in 2015 and has been won by the likes of Finn Balor & Samoa Joe, MSK, and The Undisputed Era. The Women's Tournament debuted in 2021, with Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez becoming the inaugural champions.

This year's two semi-finals took place on Tuesday's NXT Roadblock Special. The first match featured Raquel Gonzalez & Cora Jade going toe-to-toe with Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo, and the second saw Io Shirai & Kay Lee Ray taking on Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro.

Shirai and Ray picked up the win in their round while Kai and Choo advanced due to interference from Toxic Attraction.

Dakota Kai and Wendy Choo will now face Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray in the tournament's finals, giving Kai the opportunity to become the first woman to win two Dusty classics back-to-back.

Who won the men's 2022 Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic?

The final match of the Men's Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic Tournament was fought at NXT's Vengeance Day special.

The match saw their previous year's winner MSK take on The Creed Brothers. Though the high-flyers performed well, they came up short against the NXT newcomers.

Brutus and Julius Creed earned an NXT Tag Title match against Imperium at the NXT Roadblock special but had to forfeit following a backstage attack. MSK competed for the titles instead, but the match ended abruptly due to interference from The Creed Brothers.

