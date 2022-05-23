Triple H and Dusty Rhodes gave former WWE star creative freedom for his promos

Former WWE Superstar nZo (f.k.a Enzo Amore) revealed that Triple H and Dusty Rhodes gave him creative freedom to come up with his promos.

nZo made his WWE debut on the NXT brand in 2013 and formed a popular tag team with Big Cass. The star captured the Cruiserweight Championship on two occasions during his tenure. However, he was released from the company in 2018.

During a recent interview with WhatCulture, the 35-year-old stated that the higher-ups in NXT and WWE's main roster gave him creative liberty on the microphone. He also expressed his gratitude towards The King of Kings and Rhodes.

"Dusty Rhodes thank you rest in peace, I love you and I owe you everything and I also owe Triple H a great degree of gratitude man. He and Dusty gave me a microphone and they gave me creative liberty and it translated from NXT directly to the main roster and Vince McMahon also gave me that creative freedom." (From 4:35 to 4:45)

During his time in WWE, the former Cruiserweight Champion was considered a polarizing figure both backstage and with fans. However, his ability to energize the crowd with his promos was undeniable.

Triple H was furious with nZo and Big Cass

Despite nZo and his tag team partner W. Morrissey (f.k.a Big Cass) seemingly having a good relationship with Triple H, there was one moment in 2016 when The Game was not pleased with the pair.

Speaking on The Sessions, Morrissey explained how Hunter was furious with him backstage at SummerSlam 2016 for singing a Frank Sinatra song in the ring.

"We went off-script in SummerSlam in Brooklyn and sang I think a Frank Sinatra song, and you can’t sing or imitate things that are copyrighted. That was a stern talking-to. It was Hunter [Triple H]. He was furious, Hunter, but we didn’t know. We didn’t know there was such a thing." (H/T Ringside News)

Both Morrissey and nZo are no longer with WWE, having made their exit in 2018. Since then, both stars have looked to revitalize their wrestling careers across different promotions.

Please credit What Culture Wrestling and add a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling when using quotes from this article.

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Pratik Singh