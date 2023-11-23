Otis reveals how many calories he burns a day when training with Chad Gable (Exclusive)

Otis recently caught up with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae Heller for an Exclusive interview at a WWE Community program. He even disclosed how many calories he burns a day when training with Chad Gable.

Chad Gable has been a blessing for Otis and his overall career. He has found more success in Alpha Academy than he did with Tucker - the man who ultimately cost him the Money in the Bank briefcase against The Miz.

Otis told Emily Mae a bit about the WWE community event and joked about an 18,000-calorie goal he had with Chad Gable:

"It's one of my favorite events to go to. The energy that the athletes bring and also the fun too. A lot of time in sports, there's too much seriousness. There's a lot of giving a guy the eye and giving the lady the eye, you know what I'm saying? So the positivity kept coming up. A lot of shocking reps and a lot of running and they kept on going. So I said 'Go ahead, be a stud my man', so that was a very, very good time. And this is something I love to do. So me and my partner Chad Gable. We're all about working out, training hard, getting your calories in - 18,000" (0:51-1:29)

He said that realistically, he burns about 500 calories a day:

"No, I burn like 500, but yeah." (1:44-1:47)

You can watch the full video below:

What is the difference between Heavy Machinery and Alpha Academy for Otis?

As we mentioned, it's a whole different run for Otis with Alpha Academy and Chad Gable has undoubtedly taken him to the next level.

When asked about the difference between Heavy Machinery and Alpha Academy, he said that Chad Gable is far more regimented and on point:

"Definitely two different personalities. You had Tuckie (Tucker Knight) there, different kind of cat and so is Chad Gable. He's more serious, more regimented, the routine is on point and I'm the opposite where I'm trying to organize my own schedule and he keeps me aligned there" (2:17-2:35)

He even went on to say that Gable acts as a travel agent and he lets him know about their schedule, who's driving, which town they're going to, etc. It makes a lot of sense considering Gable's background as an amateur wrestler - a field that requires a very high level of discipline.

If you take any quotes from this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.;