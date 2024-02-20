O.C. member shares bold message ahead of career-defining match on WWE RAW

WWE has a big match scheduled for tonight's edition of RAW, and now one of the veteran competitors sent a message to fans ahead of the show. The name in question is Michin (aka Mia Yim).

The Elimination Chamber build will continue on tonight's show, and that includes a Last Chance Battle Royal to determine the final spot in the Women's Chamber match. More participants during RAW will be added, but the following Battle Royal names have been confirmed ahead of time: Shayna Baszler, Mia Yim, Alba Fyre, Zelina Vega, and Zoey Stark.

Yim took to X and gave a shout-out to her fans coming to RAW to give her the home team advantage tonight. She referenced the Inland Empire area of California, which is where she's from and where tonight's RAW is located.

"IE Stand Up [flexed biceps emoji] #WWERAW," she wrote.

The winner of tonight's Battle Royal will join Becky Lynch, Tiffany Stratton, Liv Morgan, Naomi, and Bianca Belair as confirmed Women's Chamber entrants. The winner will go on to WrestleMania 40 to challenge Rhea Ripley for her Women's World Championship.

WWE star Mia Yim responded to fan criticism

Michin (aka Mia Yim) had been working for TNA before she returned to World Wrestling Entertainment in November 2022.

A fan tweeted that Yim went from being a featured performer in TNA to "chilling in catering" while with the Stamford-based company. The 34-year-old fired back at the fan and revealed that WWE allowed her to buy her mother a house.

"You don’t even know me yet deeming a life changing decision is a bad decision. I was able to buy my mother a home and that alone makes it a good decision," she wrote.

It remains to be seen what's next for the O.C. member and whether she will qualify for the Women's Chamber match or not.

