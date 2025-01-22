Oba Femi confronted by 30-year-old WWE star following his title defense on NXT; big message sent 

Oba Femi defended his NXT Championship against Eddy Thorpe on the latest episode of NXT. He was confronted by Trick Williams after the bout, who sent a clear message to the titleholder.

Eddy took down the big man with a clothesline soon after the match started. He then hit a few kicks but ran into a clothesline. The Ruler tossed his opponent across the ring twice and delivered a backbody drop. Eddy Thorpe missed an elbow attack but connected with a dropkick.

Grayson Waller and Austin Theory were in the arena watching the bout. Oba Femi tossed Eddy Thorpe again and the latter landed face-first on the mat. The big man went for a clothesline and hit a big boot. He then delivered a sidewalk slam, two uppercuts in the corner, and a big spinebuster.

Trending

Oba tried to hit a chokeslam but Thorpe countered with a triangle choke. The challenger caught the NXT Champion with a stunner. He then hit a diving elbow drop for a nearfall. In the end, Oba Femi hit the Fall From Grace and won the match to retain his NXT Title.

Expand Tweet

Trick Williams confronted The Ruler in the ring after he won. He then kicked Eddy Thorpe, sending a clear message that he wants his NXT Championship back.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback