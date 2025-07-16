Oba Femi to defend NXT Championship against two WWE Superstars

Oba Femi was involved in a confrontation with Josh Briggs and Yoshiki Inamura on the latest episode of WWE NXT. It was then announced that he would defend his title against the two stars in a Triple Threat match next week.

Briggs cut a promo in the ring and addressed what happened at The Great American Bash. He said he did everything he could to make sure Inamura walked away with the NXT Championship. He pointed out that the latter has only been around for less than a year, but has already received an NXT Title match on a PLE, while he has been on the show for four years and never even received an NXT Championship match on a PLE.

Josh Briggs said Yoshiki Inamura was too nice in a cut-throat business. Oba Femi came out and told him that Saturday was never about him. The Ruler said people questioned the validity of his win because of Josh's involvement, and called him jealous. Briggs told Oba Femi that nothing lasts forever and that he, Femi, was about to break.

Yoshiki came out and told Josh Briggs that he doesn't speak for him, and that he was his own man. Josh then told Oba to put his NXT Title on the line in a Triple Threat match next week before attacking him. A brawl then erupted in the ring, but the bout was made official.

