Oba Femi makes historic WWE announcement; set to challenge for major title outside NXT

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Feb 26, 2025 02:11 GMT
Oba Femi
Oba Femi is the current NXT Champion (Source: WWE.com and Oba's X account)

Oba Femi just made a major announcement on NXT. He announced he would challenge for another title in a historic match.

Oba Femi has proven himself to be a dominant force in NXT. After dominating for several months as the NXT North American Champion, he went after and won the top prize on the black and silver brand. However, winning the NXT Championship only made him a marked man.

After defending his title at Vengeance Day 2025, The Ruler of NXT was ambushed by a mysterious faction. Last week on the black and silver brand, he called out the faction but was confronted by Moose. The two men teased a potential matchup in the future.

Tonight on NXT, Moose defended his X-Division Championship against Lexis King. After a successful title defense, Moose was confronted by Oba who stated that everyone wants to watch them face off in the ring.

Hence, he announced that Ava made a title vs. title match official for NXT Roadblock in two weeks. This means that either man has the chance to make history by winning a major title from the opposing promotion.

It will be interesting to see who makes history at NXT Roadblock after becoming a double champion.

Edited by Harish Raj S
