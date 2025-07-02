Oba Femi's next challenger for the NXT Title confirmed after 32-year-old WWE star pulls off major upset 

A #1 contender's match was held on the latest episode of WWE NXT to determine who will challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship at The Great American Bash. Yoshiki Inamura took on LFG winner Jasper Troy.

The 6-foot-5 superstar challenged The Ruler for the title last month on NXT but was unsuccessful. Before his match against Inamura, a video package aired of Troy cutting a promo backstage. He said he wanted a rematch against Oba Femi.

During the #1 contender's match, Jasper Troy delivered a kick to the midsection, a bodyslam, and a jumping elbow drop. He then sent Yoshiki into the corner and nailed him with a clothesline. The Japanese star took down the big man with a back suplex and hit him with a jumping elbow. Troy caught Yoshiki Inamura and dropped him with a sidewalk slam.

The WWE LFG winner did three big splashes but only got a two-count. He then planted Inamura with a World's Strongest Slam before getting sent into the ringpost. Jasper Troy did a Black Hole Slam and went for another big splash, but Yoshiki Inamura got his knees up.

Yoshiki then planted Troy with two bodyslams and hit a frog splash to win the match. He pulled off a major upset and has earned the right to challenge Oba Femi for the NXT Championship.

