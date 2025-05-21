  • home icon
Oba Femi sends a warning to 25-year-old WWE star ahead of NXT Title match; gets attacked by new signee

By Israel Lutete
Modified May 21, 2025 02:11 GMT
Oba Femi is the NXT Champion (Image via WWE.com)
Oba Femi is the NXT Champion (Image via WWE.com)

Oba Femi is set to defend his NXT Championship at WWE Battleground this Sunday. NQCC member Myles Borne will be his opponent.

The two stars were involved in an in-ring segment on the latest episode of WWE NXT. The Ruler told the 25-year-old star that he couldn't tell whether he was stupid or brave for showing up alone, but it was the reason why Myles made it this far. Oba said he didn't believe in the latter, and neither did the fans, but he became the #1 contender for the NXT Title.

Oba Femi said he found it misleading that for Myles Borne, the match isn't just a title fight, but it's also a way for him to uplift people with disabilities like himself. The Ruler advised Borne not to be ignorant as life is cruel and not a Disney movie where he gets a happy ending.

Oba Femi then told Borne that this Sunday, his fate would be his destruction in the hands of the NXT Champion. Myles Borne spoke about how people underestimated him throughout his career and told Femi that every ruler falls eventually.

After Myles left, Oba got attacked from behind by WWE LFG winner Jasper Troy. By winning the competition, he received an NXT contract.

Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling.

