"Obsessed" - WWE Superstar sends a message to Jade Cargill, reacts to her photo

WWE star Maxxine Dupri took to social media to react to a newly uploaded photo of Jade Cargill.

After departing AEW, Cargill jumped ship to WWE and officially signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2023. However, she is yet to make her official in-ring debut for the company.

On Instagram, Cargill's photo caught the attention of RAW Superstar and Alpha Academy member, Dupri.

"Obsessed," wrote Dupri.

Check out a screengrab of Dupri's one-word reaction to Cargill's photo:

Expand Tweet

Natalya recently spoke about Jade Cargill

Apart from training at the WWE Performance Center, Jade Cargill has also been training at The Dungeon.

Speaking in an interview with TMZ Sports, Natalya praised Cargill and explained how she approached the WWE veteran. Natalya said:

"With Jade, she said, 'Hey, I would love to come and work with you.' I was like, 'Oh my God, I would love that.' [...] I love her enthusiasm. I love how excited she is about jumping into this. I know she's gone through a lot, her mom just passed away recently, so it's a very hard time for her in her life. [...] Sometimes, you need somebody to believe in you. I believe in Jade, I think she's going to be awesome."

Expand Tweet

She added that in 2024, WWE will witness a new era for women's wrestling. Natalya added:

"2024, the way the women are being used right now, and the track we're about to be on for 2024, starting with the Royal Rumble, we're going to see a whole new era of women's wrestling that is going to blow everybody away."

Cargill is a former TBS Champion and was undefeated for the majority of her time in AEW. She could potentially make her WWE debut at the upcoming Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Are you excited about Cargill's WWE run? Sound off in the comments section below.

A former WWE star said he doesn't gain anything talking about Jim Cornette here