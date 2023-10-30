OC member shows off new look following WWE SmackDown

It has been several weeks since AJ Styles was assaulted by The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown and Karl Anderson tried to defend his teammate the following week, before suffering a similar fate.

Mia Yim stepped in and slapped Jimmy Uso, but there hasn't been much more storyline progression since Luke Gallows is currently injured and The Bloodline are in their own story with John Cena.

Yim missed this week's SmackDown, but she has been active on social media and has shared a number of images to show off her new look.

Yim had bright blue hair when she was appearing on WWE TV, but has now seemingly changed back to her original brown hair.

She took to Instagram earlier today to share a photo from her workout where she had much lighter brown hair.

The women on WWE SmackDown have changed up their hair a lot in recent weeks, with Zelina Vega and Dakota Kai regularly showing off new looks. Yim herself became iconic for her blue hair look since it matched her attire when wrestling with The OC.

WWE SmackDown star Mia Yim recently shared her scary incident online

Mia Yim hasn't only shown off her new look, but she has also updated her Twitter to share the story about her Uber Driver which was seemingly a scary situation.

The SmackDown star recently noted that her Uber delivery driver had attempted to invade her home, whilst also going on to thank Shayna Baszler for some advice that she had given her which had seemingly proved helpful during the incident.

Yim did go on to note that her husband AEW Superstar Keith Lee was at work at the time of the incident.

Do you think Mia Yim's new look suits her? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.