Create
Notifications
New User posted their first comment
×
Advertisement

October WWE Live UK tour rescheduled for 2021

WWE will not return to the UK in 2020
WWE will not return to the UK in 2020
Gary Cassidy
OFFICIAL
Modified 09 Sep 2020, 15:20 IST
News
Advertisement

The WWE Live UK tour - which was rescheduled to October from May - has today been officially rescheduled for April/May, 2021.

The tour had been scheduled to begin on October 4th in Cardiff, touring the UK, and culminating in an episode of SmackDown in London on October 9th.

WWE Live - April/May 2021

One date from April had already been rescheduled for 2021 after not being added to the updated October schedule.

The Newcastle date on the tour had been rescheduled for Friday 30th April 2021, taking place at the Utilita Arena. Today, the rest of the shows join it - with a show at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena now kicking off the tour on April 28th, and the tour culminating in an episode of WWE RAW on May 3rd.

The full schedule is as follows:

-- April 28th - Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

-- April 29th - Sheffield (FlyDSA Arena)

-- April 30th - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Advertisement

-- May 1st - Glasgow (SSE Hydro)

-- May 2nd - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

-- May 3rd - WWE RAW in London (The O2)

It's worth noting that the October tour was scheduled to feature the SmackDown roster, while the rescheduled dates will feature the RAW roster.

Published 09 Sep 2020, 15:20 IST
WWE Raw
Advertisement
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
🔍
Get the free App now
❤️ Favorites Edit
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी