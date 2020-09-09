October WWE Live UK tour rescheduled for 2021

The WWE Live UK tour - which was rescheduled to October from May - has today been officially rescheduled for April/May, 2021.

The tour had been scheduled to begin on October 4th in Cardiff, touring the UK, and culminating in an episode of SmackDown in London on October 9th.

The WWE Live UK tour scheduled for October has been rescheduled for April/May 2021. — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 9, 2020

WWE Live - April/May 2021

One date from April had already been rescheduled for 2021 after not being added to the updated October schedule.

The Newcastle date on the tour had been rescheduled for Friday 30th April 2021, taking place at the Utilita Arena. Today, the rest of the shows join it - with a show at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena now kicking off the tour on April 28th, and the tour culminating in an episode of WWE RAW on May 3rd.

The full schedule is as follows:

-- April 28th - Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

-- April 29th - Sheffield (FlyDSA Arena)

-- April 30th - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

Advertisement

-- May 1st - Glasgow (SSE Hydro)

-- May 2nd - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

-- May 3rd - WWE RAW in London (The O2)

WWE's UK 2020 tour has been rescheduled for April/May 2021



April 28th - Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

April 29th - Sheffield (FlyDSA Arena)

April 30th - Newcastle (Utilita Arena)

May 1st - Glasgow (SSE Hydro)

May 2nd - Birmingham (Utilita Arena)

May 3rd - WWE RAW in London (The O2) — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) September 9, 2020

It's worth noting that the October tour was scheduled to feature the SmackDown roster, while the rescheduled dates will feature the RAW roster.