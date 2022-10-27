WWE Superstar Karrion Kross recently stated that he wants his next major feud to be against Bray Wyatt.

The Eater of Worlds made his triumphant return to WWE earlier this month at the Extreme Rules Premium Live Event on October 8. Since his return, the former Universal Champion has appeared twice on weekly programming, but currently, Wyatt is not involved in any feud.

During a recent interview with the Mirror, Karrion Kross said there's one name at the top of his list who he wants to challenge next, and that's Bray Wyatt. The former NXT Champion explained that Wyatt's creative mindset is one of the major reasons why he wants to get into the ring with him.

"Of course it's Bray Wyatt. If you don't want to work with him you're crazy. I've always had a very strong admiration for his creativity. I feel like he opens doors, not only for fans, literally, but he opens up new avenues for us to create for everyone as performers. When he dares to do something different it just brings more possibilities," Kross said. "One of my favourite quotes, especially growing up, was the old saying 'anything can happen in the WWE' and when he's around it's totally true." [H/T Mirror]

The once fiendish star recently showed a more human side of himself to the WWE Universe for the first-time ever on SmackDown as he spoke of the internal struggles he went through in his personal life over the past year.

Bray Wyatt is being looked at very highly by WWE officials

For the majority of his wrestling career, the 35-year-old has predominantly worked as a bad guy or 'heel on-screen. However, following on from the thunderous reception he received on his return, it appears he may now be presented in a different light.

According to a recent report from PWInsider, WWE have made Wyatt their number one 'babyface' on SmackDown, following on from his passionate promo.

"WWE has internally slotted Bray Wyatt as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand, PWInsider.com has confirmed. Drew McIntyre is currently slotted as the second on that list." [H/T PWInsider]

Last week on SmackDown, the WWE Universe saw a side of Wyatt that they have seen on many occasions, with the former Universal Champion sending out a warning to everyone standing in his way.

