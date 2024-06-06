"Of course they are gonna do that" - WWE veteran claims the path forward for MJF is clear in AEW (Exclusive)

A WWE Hall of Famer thinks MJF would immediately get thrust into a feud with a major name after his AEW return. The veteran in question, Teddy Long, also expressed his disappointment in how an AEW Champion has been treated so far.

With ratings and viewership on a downward trend for the Jacksonville-based promotion, MJF's return and his decision to stick with All Elite Wrestling have certainly been a highlight in the last few weeks. However, Teddy Long believes that another AEW star, Swerve Strickland, has been getting ignored despite being the World Champion.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the WWE Hall of Famer explained that although MJF was clearly a top guy, Swerve Strickland should also get TV time. He also stated that The Salt of The Earth and Swerve were going to feud soon.

"Of course they are gonna do that. (MJF vs. Swerve feud) Okay? Nothing against MJF, I love him. he's a great guy. He is one of the few guys that... he knows how to wrestle, plus he is an entertainer. That's good for him. He don't need no manager, he don't need no mouthpiece, he can do it all for himself, and that's absolutely great. And if I was gonna put it on anybody, MJF would certainly be the guy 'cause he could carry it. But... you crowned a guy your champion, you gotta give him TV time." [5:04 onwards]

The WWE Hall of Famer also commented on Mark Henry's AEW exit

Mark Henry's contract with the Tony Khan-led company expired on May 28. According to Teddy Long, Henry's decision to not renenw his contract with AEW has a lot to do with him wanting to spend more time with his son.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer stated:

"Well now that's a thing I think Mark has wanted to do too. I think he wanted to be right there with his son. Be by his side, because he is really, you know. Now there's two people that really certainly love each other. I have watched Jacob grow right up with him, man, and Mark has always been a great dad, been right there for him and all, every one of his appearances, games or whatever. When Mark could make it, he was always there if he wasn't on the road. But right now, he has really got good time where he is able to be with him."

For now, it remains to be seen whether Mark Henry will ever come back for one last match in WWE.

