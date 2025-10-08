Official penalizes WWE star after dangerous moment mid-match

The highly anticipated Survivor Series rules match at WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown kicked off with some intense action between some of the most skilled women in the industry. With incredible excitement among fans and intense in-ring work from the stars, the match ended up being a banger in its own right.However, there was a hilarious moment in the match that caught a lot of attention of fans around the world. Jaida Parker threw in some heavy shots during the match, and while the show was off for a commercial break, the star had a small argument with the special guest referee, former NXT Women’s Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace.Parker was arguing after a brutal corner move on Mara Sade, which led to Grace showing the red card to Parker. The moment caught a lot of attention from the fans around the world, and it ended up as a spotlight moment from the incredible battle.The massive Survivor Series rules tag team match ended with Team NXT picking the victory, but the battle undoubtedly marked some incredible moments, one of which was the red card spot.Will WWE NXT vs TNA ShoWdown be an annual event?Since TNA’s partnership with WWE NXT, the incredible ShoWdown has turned out to be phenomenal. Given the nature of the show and the matches that were featured this year, fans have been wondering if the show will become an annual event signifying the company’s partnership with TNA.While there hasn’t been any official announcement yet, WWE could surely feature the ShoWdown annually, to keep the fans excited with some intriguing storylines. Fans will have to wiat and see what the company has in store for their partnership with TNA next.