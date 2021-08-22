Official reason why WWE moved SummerSlam to Saturday

The Biggest Party Of The Summer emanates from Las Vegas, Nevada and for a change from the usual Sunday PPV, WWE decided to air SummerSlam on a Saturday evening rather than on a Sunday. Variety caught up with WWE's Nick Khan hours before the PPV and found out the reason for the change.

In his interview with Variety, the President and Chief Revenue Officer of WWE spoke about the match between Roman Reigns and John Cena, the SummerSlam venue and why the PPV is taking place on Saturday.

“Most of our pay-per-views have been on Sunday nights and then ‘Monday Night Raw’ obviously on Mondays,” Nick Khan said. “So we don’t believe there’s a lot of people from out of state who say, ‘Oh my god, let’s go to Vegas. Let’s go crazy on a Sunday.’ Or ‘Let’s go to Vegas and go crazy on a Monday,’ or even Friday Smackdown, ‘Let’s go to Vegas, let’s land by 3pm local time and be in our seats by 5pm local and go crazy.’ It just doesn’t work like that there.”

This SummerSlam marks the first time the PPV will be broadcast live on a Saturday.

John Cena looks to capture his 17th Championship at WWE SummerSlam

The main event for WWE SummerSlam will be Roman Reigns defending his Universal Championship against John Cena. John Cena returned a month ago at WWE Money In The Bank and set his sights on Roman Reigns' Universal Championship.

If The Leader Of Cenation beats The Tribal Chief, he will surpass Ric Flair's 16 World Championship reigns in WWE. However, if Reigns loses, he has promised to walk away from WWE. The stakes couldn't be higher for the Universal Championship and fans all over the world have chosen whether they are on Team Reigns or Team Cena. We will have to wait for the main event to find out which of these Superstars will leave SummerSlam with the Title.

