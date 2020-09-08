Official statement released on Ivar's condition and WWE future following injury on RAW

The fans witnessed a scary situation on this week's RAW as Ivar landed badly after a dive through the middle of the ropes. Based on the replays, it seemed like Ivar may have possibly injured his leg during the spot.

WWE, however, also issued an official statement in which the company revealed that the Superstar suffered a cervical injury. Ivar was immediately taken to a local medical facility, and he is expected to make a full recovery.

Here's WWE's statement on Ivar's condition:

During the Eight-Man Tag Team Match on Monday Night Raw, Ivar suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery.

PWInsider also revealed that the backstage belief is that Ivar might have suffered a stinger while performing the dive on RAW.

INJURY UPDATE: During the #8ManTag match on #WWERaw, @Ivar_WWE suffered a cervical injury on a Viking Dive to the floor. As a precaution, Ivar was transported to a local hospital and is expected to make a full recovery. https://t.co/dOmOPYrRyG — WWE (@WWE) September 8, 2020

What happened on this week's RAW?

The latest episode of Monday Night RAW featured a massive 8-man tag team match. The Hurt Business, who were joined by their newest member, Cedric Alexander, took on the babyface team of The Viking Raiders, Ricochet and Apollo Crews.

The match was, as expected, a fast-paced contest with several high spots and back-and-forth exchanges. It all went downhill in the end as Ivar dived through the middle ropes onto a group of Superstars on the outside.

Ivar landed awkwardly on his legs, and he quickly put up the 'x' sign. WWE's medical officials rushed out to check on Ivar as Ricochet, and Cedric Alexander were the legal men in the ring. Cedric Alexander hit a Michinoku Driver on Ricochet, and while WWE's resident superhero did manage to kick out, the referee completed the three count and called for the bell.

Advertisement

It did feel like Ivar's untimely injury may have led to the botched finish, which did seem quite rushed. An audible was called to end the match early after Ivar put up the 'x' sign.

The most important aspect of the entire situation is Ivar's condition. While it's too early to assess his status following the scary bump, WWE did mention that he is on course for a full recovery. We should get more updates on Ivar's condition and immediate WWE future in the next few days.