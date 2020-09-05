Official statement released on Sasha Banks' condition and future after Bayley's attack

The Sasha Banks-Bayley split finally happened on this week's episode of SmackDown. Bayley turned on Sasha Banks and unleashed an unforgiving assault on her best friend following their tag team titles match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler.

Sasha Banks had suffered a storyline knee injury during the losing effort, and she even refused medical attention following the match. However, Bayley would snap and attack Banks. The post-match assault angle ended with the SmackDown Women's Champion wrapping a steel chair around Sasha Banks' neck before stomping on it from the second rope.

WWE has now released a storyline medical update following the brutal attack. Sasha Banks was taken to a local medical facility, and she is being evaluated.

Here's WWE's statement on the Sasha Banks' condition:

"The Boss seemingly sustained a knee injury after crashing into the ring post during the WWE Women's Tag Team Title Match, then being on the receiving end of Shayna Baszler's relentless offense. But the worst was yet to come for Banks. After she refused medical attention, Banks was brutally attacked by her partner and best friend, Bayley, who culminating the assault by wrapping a steel chair around Banks' neck and jumping off the second rope to stomp on it. Banks was taken from the WWE ThunderDome in an ambulance. WWE.com can confirm that Banks was taken to a local medical facility and is being evaluated."

Medical update on Big E

Sasha Banks wasn't the only Superstar who suffered a storyline injury on SmackDown as Big E was pulled from the #1 contender's match after Sheamus sent him through the windshield of a car with the White Noise.

The New Day member was also transported to a local medical facility where a battery of tests were being conducted on him.

"Big E was initially scheduled to take part in the Fatal 4-Way to determine who will challenge Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WWE Clash of Champions. However, Sheamus ambushed Big E prior to the match, driving him through the windshield of a car with White Noise. Big E suffered lacerations as a result of the attack. He was taken to a local medical facility, where he is undergoing a battery of tests."

What's next for Sasha Banks and Bayley?

Based on the nature of the angle, Sasha Banks should ideally be kept away from WWE TV for the foreseeable future. WWE is also expected to release more information on Banks' storyline injury in the hours to follow.

The highly-anticipated feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley has finally kicked off. While Banks will be out of action to sell her storyline injuries, the former Women's Champion would get a great babyface welcome when she eventually returns to get some retribution against Bayley.

As for Big E, it would be interesting to see how his injury plays into his singles run as he seems set to engage in a storyline with Sheamus.