Official WWE announcement seemingly confirms major reunion after 1,658 days on RAW: Day 1

The upcoming Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW may feature the long-awaited reunion of a beloved WWE tag team.

The Miz and R-Truth formed an entertaining tag team in 2011, known as the 'Awesome Truth' before eventually parting ways. Their one-off reunion on SmackDown in 2019 hinted at a potential revival, but nothing ever materialized. Now, in 2024, speculation swirls once more about the chance of witnessing their reunion once again.

Earlier in the week, wrestling insider Boozer (#BWE) teased a potential reunion by sharing a picture of the duo on Twitter. WWE's recent announcement for this week's show now seems to support the likelihood of this happening.

According to Fightful, WWE revealed in its RAW preview email that this week's show will include a Miz TV segment featuring The Judgment Day as guests. There's a possibility that R-Truth, who has been actively seeking to join the group, might be involved in this segment.

R-Truth has been working hard to embed himself as a member of the villainous faction, but it's clear that The Judgment Day doesn't want him. It will be interesting to see if this segment leads to the reunion of Awesome Truth.

