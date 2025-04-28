OFFICIAL: WWE Hall of Famer set to return to the ring after 15+ years

A WWE Hall of Famer is set to return to the squared circle after being absent from in-ring competition for over fifteen years. It is none other than legendary Booker T's wife, Sharmell.

Sharmell has been part of the pro wrestling world since 1998. The star is best known for her work alongside her real-life husband, Booker T. The duo left World Wrestling Entertainment in 2007 to join TNA Wrestling. Queen Sharmell last competed inside the ring on September 30, 2009, during the TNA First Impact Tour, where she teamed up with Booker and Scott Steiner in a losing effort against Awesome Kong and Team 3D. The 54-year-old was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.

After almost 16 years, Sharmell is all set to return to the ring to face NWA's "La Princesa” Tiffany Nieves at (ROW) Reality of Wrestling No Limits on May 10. For those unaware, Queen Sharmell is the co-owner of RWO alongside Booker T.

Check out the announcement below:

WWE legend Sharmell praised Booker T's work inside and outside the ring

During an interview with Chris Van Vliet in 2024, Sharmell revealed that Booker T's grocery store segment with Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of her favorite moments of her husband in wrestling.

The legend also said that Booker's segments with Goldust were always hilarious, and she liked her husband's work both inside the squared circle and outside of it as well.

"So the grocery store with Steve Austin, all that stuff was Steve Austin, you know, the bingo game, the nuns, like, Oh, my goodness. And then the stuff with Goldust. It's just hilarious. Right? So yeah, I'm equally a fan of his entertainment as well as his wrestling," Sharmell said.

Booker T also recently stepped inside the ring in ROW. The WWE Hall of Famer faced real-life Bloodline member Zilla Fatu in a Street Justice Rules Gauntlet match.

It will be interesting to see what the legend has planned for his wife, Sharmell's in-ring return on May 10.

