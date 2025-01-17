"Officially signing off" - 40-year-old wrestler bids farewell after last appearance; thanks the fans in emotional message

A popular 40-year-old wrestler recently took to social media to send an emotional message after their last appearance. The popular star being referred to is TNA Wrestling's former ring announcer Jade Chung.

Chung has been in the pro wrestling world since 2003. She got her big break in 2005 when she joined Ring of Honor (ROH) and became a valet for The Embassy. However, Jade left the company in the same year and started appearing in different independent wrestling promotions. She also became a wrestler and performed in a few matches against some big names, including Candice LeRae.

The 40-year-old former wrestler then took on the ring announcing duties in TNA Wrestling in 2023, where her husband, Josh Alexander, also performs. However, Jade Chung recently took to her X/Twitter to announce her official departure from the promotion. In her post, Chung thanked the TNA fans for their incredible support, before mentioning that she would be cheering for all of her friends in the promotion and her husband, Josh Alexander.

Trending

"Thank you @ThisIsTNA Faithfuls. Thank you for cheering. Thank you for booing. Thank you for buying tickets. Thank you for hanging ringside with me. And above all, thank you for making me smile. I am officially signing off and will be watching and cheering for all my friends and my husband. #TNAiMPACT," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out her post below:

Expand Tweet

WWE recently announced a major partnership with TNA Wrestling

Several TNA Wrestling stars, including Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry, appeared in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, for most of 2024 because of the two companies' partnership.

However, WWE recently took to X/Twitter to announce a new multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling. The two companies will focus on crossover opportunities for their stars within their respective programming.

"WWE and TNA Wrestling today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars!"

Check out the post below:

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if former wrestler Jade Chung will return to TNA Wrestling or join WWE in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback