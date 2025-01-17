  • home icon
  • WWE
  • "Officially signing off" - 40-year-old wrestler bids farewell after last appearance; thanks the fans in emotional message

"Officially signing off" - 40-year-old wrestler bids farewell after last appearance; thanks the fans in emotional message

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Jan 17, 2025 07:48 GMT
The star officially announced her departure [Image credits: star
The star officially announced her departure [Image credits: star's Instagram and wwe.com]

A popular 40-year-old wrestler recently took to social media to send an emotional message after their last appearance. The popular star being referred to is TNA Wrestling's former ring announcer Jade Chung.

Chung has been in the pro wrestling world since 2003. She got her big break in 2005 when she joined Ring of Honor (ROH) and became a valet for The Embassy. However, Jade left the company in the same year and started appearing in different independent wrestling promotions. She also became a wrestler and performed in a few matches against some big names, including Candice LeRae.

The 40-year-old former wrestler then took on the ring announcing duties in TNA Wrestling in 2023, where her husband, Josh Alexander, also performs. However, Jade Chung recently took to her X/Twitter to announce her official departure from the promotion. In her post, Chung thanked the TNA fans for their incredible support, before mentioning that she would be cheering for all of her friends in the promotion and her husband, Josh Alexander.

also-read-trending Trending
"Thank you @ThisIsTNA Faithfuls. Thank you for cheering. Thank you for booing. Thank you for buying tickets. Thank you for hanging ringside with me. And above all, thank you for making me smile. I am officially signing off and will be watching and cheering for all my friends and my husband. #TNAiMPACT," she wrote.

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Check out her post below:

WWE recently announced a major partnership with TNA Wrestling

Several TNA Wrestling stars, including Jordynne Grace and Joe Hendry, appeared in WWE's developmental brand, NXT, for most of 2024 because of the two companies' partnership.

However, WWE recently took to X/Twitter to announce a new multi-year partnership with TNA Wrestling. The two companies will focus on crossover opportunities for their stars within their respective programming.

"WWE and TNA Wrestling today announced a multi-year partnership aimed at creating unprecedented crossover opportunities within WWE and TNA programming for NXT Superstars and TNA Wrestling Stars!"

Check out the post below:

It will be interesting to see if former wrestler Jade Chung will return to TNA Wrestling or join WWE in the future.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Rahul Madurawe
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी