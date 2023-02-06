"Oh crap Ronda Rousey, she's gonna bust somebody"- WWE Hall of Famer claims 36-year-old superstar has 'escalated' the business

WWE Hall of Famer Madusa recently heaped praise on SmackDown Superstar Ronda Rousey.

The Baddest Woman on the Planet lost the SmackDown Women's Championship last year at Money in the Bank after Liv Morgan cashed in on her. At SummerSlam, Rousey once again faced Morgan, but the latter retained it.

Rousey regained the title at Extreme Rules 2022. After retaining her title against Emma, Shotzi, and Raquel Rodriguez, Ronda eventually lost her championship against the returning Charlotte Flair on the final SmackDown of 2022.

Speaking on The Angle Podcast, Madusa spoke highly of The Baddest Woman on the Planet and mentioned how the company has escalated since she joined the business.

"I really love the fact that Ronda Rousey came in and they hired her and they did it, they couldn't have picked a better person really. Hear me out is because she put in the work and she shows up and she does her job, she knows what it means to train, to put your head in it, to focus, to do whatever. I mean she's look at her background right and I feel that there's gonna be a lot of people that disagree with me out there, but this is just my opinion, that when they brought in Ronda, everything's chironic, it just skyrocketed," said the veteran.

The Hall of Famer added how Rousey has become the face of women's wrestling and has helped women in the industry cement their position in the business:

"I mean it was becoming to be on the map of but you know what I mean you could feel it. But I really feel that it would have took a lot longer without Ronda or maybe it wouldn't have turned the page. She escalated it. More legit like, 'Oh crap Ronda Rousey, she's gonna bust somebody,' I gotta watch this. You know just her name put some you know legitimacy in there. So I think it's bada**. I wish I was younger and I would love to go toe-to-toe with her." [From 36:12 to 37:54]

Dutch Mantell said that Ronda Rousey's feud with Raquel Rodriguez wouldn't have excited anybody

Dutch Mantell stated that Ronda Rousey's feud with Raquel Rodriguez wouldn't have excited anybody.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that Rousey and Raquel's storyline wasn't intriguing enough for the fans. At the same time, Rousey's angle with Charlotte Flair made more sense and attracted wrestling fans.

"Charlotte may [draw] because she filled a position that needed to be filled. Ronda [Rousey] needed an opponent. If they try to run her with Raquel [Rodriguez] in a live event, that wouldn't excite anybody, even on TV - nothing. They know who's going to win, kind of. They hurt themselves worse. With Charlotte, you have a whole different set-up, a totally different outlook. Who knows what they can do with it? Give them the clay and see what they can mold with it. And we'll know in 2 or 3 weeks whether it worked or not," said Mantell.

It will be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Ronda Rousey going forward.

