"Oh my gosh, I learned so much" - Lita shares some details on her new project with WWE

Hall of Famer Lita recently spoke about being a part of the second season of A&E's original series WWE's Most Wanted Treasures.

Lita is one of the most renowned female stars in the history of WWE. She competed in some stellar bouts during the Attitude and Ruthless Aggression Eras. The former Team Xtreme member is a former four-time Women's Champion and a bonafide legend of the business.

In a recent conversation with WrestleRant, the Hall of Famer mentioned that it was an excellent experience for her to be involved with the A&E project. She detailed that being on the field hunting for iconic objects gave her more insights into pro wrestling and the history associated with these "treasures."

"Oh my gosh, I learned so much. I'm definitely a learn-by-doing kind of person, so it was perfect to be out in the field on an active scavenger hunt chasing down these pieces. We would bring friends along with us who were attached directly to these items and they would tell me where they were, what was going through their head, whatever was happening throughout their careers in the piece corresponding with what we were looking for." [0:40 - 1:10]

Lita has been off WWE TV since the attack on her

Earlier this year, Becky Lynch sought the help of Lita to deal with Damage CTRL.

The WWE Hall of Famer obliged, and the two systematically dismantled the Bayley-led faction. The two even won the Women's Tag Team Championship with some support from Trish Stratus.

However, Stratus turned to the dark side and attacked Lita backstage on the April 10 edition of Monday Night RAW. She has not been on TV ever since. Stratus even betrayed Becky Lynch and has been running rampant on the red brand with no one to stand up to her legendary status.

