"Oh no!" - Riddle says banned WWE word on The Bump

WWE RAW Superstar Riddle jokingly corrected himself after using the word “belt” when discussing his United States Championship on WWE show The Bump.

In 2008, a leaked WWE memo revealed that the words “belt” and “strap” should not be used by WWE commentators and Superstars. WWE personnel were told to use the words “championships” and “titles” instead.

Riddle defeated Bobby Lashley and John Morrison at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 to win the United States Championship. He accidentally said the word “belt” on The Bump before using the correct WWE term seconds later.

“Bobby said I’m no punk, Bobby ain’t no punk either. You know, lucky for me I got this belt… or this Championship… oh no [laughs]! This Championship off Bobby. And yeah, it’s great. I didn’t think I was going to be able to get it off him, to be honest, and for this to happen and to be in this situation, it’s epic. Epic.”

Riddle followed up his Triple Threat victory at WWE Elimination Chamber 2021 with a one-on-one win over John Morrison on WWE RAW.

Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks used the word “belt” in WWE

Becky Lynch held two Women's Championships

Riddle’s quick correction shows that use of the word “belt” is still forbidden in WWE. Two high-profile exceptions came when Becky Lynch and Sasha Banks used “belt” as part of their WWE nicknames.

Lynch referred to herself as “Becky 2 Belts” after winning the RAW and SmackDown Women’s Championships at WrestleMania 35. Meanwhile, Banks became known as “2 Beltz Banks” after winning the RAW Women’s Championship and Women’s Tag Team Championship in 2020.

