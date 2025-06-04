Olympic Gold Medalist makes WWE debut

An Olympic Gold Medalist recently earned herself a WWE contract. She made her in-ring debut tonight.

Ad

Tyra Mae Steele first caught everybody's attention when she competed on season one of WWE LFG. Given that she was an Olympic Gold Medalist in freestyle wrestling in 2021, she impressed everyone with her showing in the squared circle. After a string of impressive performances, she went on to win the inaugral season, thereby earning herself an NXT contract in the process.

Tonight on WWE NXT, Tyra was backstage in the women's locker room, where she recalled her win on LFG, stating that she didn't want to let The Undertaker down. Arianna Grace interrupted her and insulted her by questioning whether her Olympic medal was made of real gold.

Ad

Trending

Later on in the night, Tyra Mae Steele made her in-ring debut against Arianna Grace. Given her background, Tyra dominated Grace in the ring. This turned out to be a complete mismatch. In the end, the Olympic Gold Medalist had no problem in picking up the win over Arianna Grace with an impressive debut.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Tyra Mae Steele is able to continue her dominance in the ring and eventually become a champion in NXT in the future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More