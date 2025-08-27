  • home icon
  • Olympic Gold Medalist victorious on WWE show

Olympic Gold Medalist victorious on WWE show

By Ishaan Rathi
Published Aug 27, 2025 02:13 GMT
WWE fans [Image Credits: WWE.com]

Several Olympic stars have established themselves in WWE. From Kurt Angle to Chad Gable, the names have turned out to be some of the biggest talents in the wrestling industry after great performances in the Olympics, and now another name has joined the elite list of stars.

Tyra Mae Steele marked a victory in WWE on NXT this week, defeating SmackDown star Alba Fyre. The Olympic Gold medalist had made her in-ring debut on NXT by defeating Arianna Grace in June 2025.

This week, while both women tried to take each other down early, Tyra Mae ultimately emerged victorious, despite multiple interferences from Chelsea Green and her Green Regime.

Mae's victory against Alba Fyre could now end up marking the beginning of a new era for her. Considering her Olympic background, it is clear that she is an incredible athlete and could impress fans with her intense in-ring work. We will have to wait and see what WWE has in store for the star in the future.

Tyra Mae Steele was in action at WWE NXT Heatwave as well

During NXT’s latest premium live event, Heatwave, the company featured some intense action throughout the show. One of the matches was a Mixed Tag Team match.

Tyra Mae Steele teamed up with Tavion Heights to take on the Canadian duo of Chelsea Green and Ethan Page. The match featured incredible action throughout and ended with the heels securing victory, leaving the arena to celebrate.

While Mae failed to secure a victory at Heatwave, following her win on NXT this week, she could kick off a singles feud with Chelsea Green. Time will tell what the company has planned for the star next.

