Omos boasts interesting statistic over WWE superstar 

WWE Superstar Omos already boasts an impressive statistic over a potential new rival, a new tweet has confirmed.

On the latest edition of Monday Night RAW, the Nigerian-born star had a dominant showing over Apollo Crews, defeating him easily while Commander Azeez looked on at ringside.

Omos and Azeez came face-to-face following the match, with the former laughing at the latter. The segment prompted Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful to take to Twitter with an interesting fact.

"Omos won more televised singles matches tonight than Commander Azeez has in his WWE career," Ross-Sapp said

This will doubtless surprise fans, considering Azeez was signed to WWE six years ago, something that Sean Ross-Sapp also noted in his tweet.

Omos split from AJ Styles in December 2021

The 7ft 3in star signed to WWE in 2019, where he began training at the Performance Center. Following the departure of Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson, the giant was quickly brought to the main roster as the new muscle for former WWE Champion AJ Styles.

The two had a dominant tag team run, winning the RAW Tag Team Championships from The New Day at WrestleMania 37. However, cracks began to form in their union at the tail end of 2021, culminating with a loss to Rey and Dominik Mysterio.

The Giant then turned on Styles after the match, attacking the Phenomenal One. However, no major pay-off match ever took place, given that untelevised matches between the pair allegedly displeased Vince McMahon.

