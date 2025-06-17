Omos drops massive WWE return tease following RAW

Omos has been absent from WWE TV for over a year, but it appears that after announcing his new deal with the company, he could be on the verge of making his return.

The Nigerian Giant recently took to Instagram to share a tease, noting that "The patient dog gets the fattest bone! Omos is!!" This appears to be him saying that fans should be patient because something big is on the way.

Omos was last seen in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal last year, ahead of WrestleMania 40, but it appears that WWE has retained his services, as there could be something significant planned for his future.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion made his debut in Pro Wrestling NOAH earlier this year and became one-half of the GHC Tag Team Champions. However, he soon gave up the title to return to WWE. There was a belief that he would return for this year's Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal, but this wasn't the case.

Omos has already proved his worth in WWE over the past five years

Omos recently celebrated five years on the main roster, and in that time, he has proved that he could be someone WWE invests in. He has had feuds with some of the biggest stars on the brand and even won the RAW Tag Team Championship with AJ Styles.

The Nigerian Giant has the size to make any character that WWE hands to him believable, and he could now be repackaged, given that he has been away from the ring for so long. It's clear that plans are coming together for his return, and hopefully, WWE will be able to put him into a storyline or align him with someone that will allow him to thrive.

SummerSlam is a two-night event this year, which will allow many names to be featured on the card; this would be the perfect place for him to reemerge.

