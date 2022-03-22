Former WWE Champion possibly set to be Omos's WrestleMania opponent - reports

According to a report from Fightful Select, former WWE Raw Tag Team Champion Omos has himself a WrestleMania opponent. And, much like the man himself, it's a big one. In fact, you could say it's a mighty one.

Omos has been pushed as a monstrous obstacle in WWE so far. After splitting with AJ Styles, the big man faced off with his former mentor and beat him in just over four minutes. He then went on to eliminate several superstars from the Royal Rumble match.

As of yet, no plans have been announced for him at WrestleMania, but that might be about to change. The report that he will have a "surprising opponent" for this year's Show of Shows was teased by WrestleVotes on Twitter today.

WrestleVotes @WrestleVotes Source states, as of now, Omos is indeed getting a singles WrestleMania match. And his opponent may surprise some people…



Fightful Select followed up with an update of their own. According to their report, the giant will be facing none other than two-time WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

Will Omos face The All Mighty at WrestleMania?

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Full story for subscribers of Fightful Select has learned the surprising name planned for Omos for WrestleMania as of this weekend

Bobby Lashley has been out of action following an injury suffered at WWE Elimination Chamber last month. The All Mighty was forced to leave the Chamber match early after hurting his shoulder. As a result, he lost the title to Brock Lesnar.

The Beast is now scheduled to clash with WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at WrestleMania in a Winner Takes All title unification bout. Meanwhile, Lashley has yet to return to the ring.

Of course, one has to wonder - assuming this is actually the planned match - what story WWE has planned here. Do they have Lashley return from injury and regain his momentum by defeating WWE's current giant? Or do they continue to build AJ Styles' former protoge by putting him over a former WWE Champion?

What do you think of this report? Do you think the big man should face Lashley at WrestleMania? Sound off in the comments below and let's talk about it.

