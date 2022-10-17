Omos and MVP will reportedly be appearing on SmackDown from now on

An update on the possible direction and appearances on SmackDown for Omos and MVP has been reported.

The Nigerian Giant has been on the RAW brand ever since his main roster call-up in May 2021. He acquired MVP as his manager during his feud against Bobby Lashley earlier this year. The 7'3" superstar was considered one of Vince McMahon's favorites, but under Triple H's regime, he and his manager have looked directionless apart from a few squash matches on the red brand.

That changed on this week's episode of SmackDown (October 14). When Braun Strowman entered the ring for his handicap match against two local talents, MVP challenged The Monster Among Men from the crowd and claimed that the Nigerian is the better giant among the two.

This looks to be an official brand switch for the two, as PWInsider has now reported that Omos and MVP will be appearing on SmackDown on a regular basis from now on.

It is now believed that Omos and Strwoman will be feuding on Friday nights going forward. This rivalry might even lead to a match at Crown Jewel on November 5.

Another superstar made the jump from RAW to SmackDown last week

Omos was not the only RAW Superstar to appear on last week's SmackDown, as former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio jumped brands as well.

Rey has been feuding with The Judgment Day. More specifically, he is taking on a faction that his son Dominik is part of. Since joining the group, Dominik has been tormenting his father, costing him matches, and even slapping him on multiple occasions.

The Master of the 619 appeared on last week's episode of the blue brand and met Triple H. He was looking to quit WWE after meeting the new Head of Creative, but the Cerebral Assassin was able to talk the Lucha legend out of it.

Later that night, the 47-year-old won the fatal four-way #1 Contender's match to challenge Intercontinental Champion Gunther for his title.

With superstars appearing on opposing brands on a more regular basis in the past few weeks, which red or blue superstar do you see jumping ship in the coming months?

