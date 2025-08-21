Omos Only Has to Improve One Thing After TripleMania XXXIII, Jim Ross Thinks

Omos competed in his first match in almost seven months at AAA TripleMania XXXIII on August 16. Legendary commentator Jim Ross enjoyed The Nigerian Giant's return, but feels he needs to improve his footwork to become a major WWE star.
WWE announced its acquisition of the Mexican promotion AAA in April. The latest TripleMania event featured several WWE talents, including Dominik Mysterio and El Grande Americano. In the opening match, seven-foot-three Omos created a viral moment by eliminating three-foot-three wrestler Micro Man en route to winning a Battle Royal.
On his Grilling JR podcast, Ross praised WWE's photographers for capturing the moment. He also gave Omos some advice about his movement around the ring.
"Whoever the PR guy [was] that pulled that picture out of the available photos was very bright, and I know that I got a look at it, and I've seen it all over social media because it's a hell of a shot," Ross said. "I bet this gets the big guy a job. He just has to get rid of his two left feet. But he has an amazing look, amazing physique. I thought it was pretty smart." [23:18–23:55]
WWE in legal trouble after Brock's return? - Check out!
The 33-year-old had not competed in a match since teaming up with Jack Morris to defeat Galeno and Kaito Kiyomiya at an NJPW event in January.
Jim Ross on WWE's "smart move" with Omos
Before TripleMania, the towering superstar's last WWE match took place in April 2024 when he participated in the Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal before WrestleMania XL.
Jim Ross believes the company's decision to reintroduce him as part of AAA's latest big event made sense from a business perspective.
"WWE, they're red hot. They're making more money than they can spend, so to speak. Maybe not. But, nonetheless, it was a smart move and real good marketing." [23:56–24:09]
Omos worked with some of WWE's top stars from 2020 to 2024. The biggest match of his career occurred in 2023 at WrestleMania 39, where he lost to Brock Lesnar.
Please credit Grilling JR and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.
WWE has no solid plans for Rhea? Here's the update!