Omos predicted to be a future WWE Champion by an ECW legend

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW saw the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships on the line when AJ Styles and Omos took on the Viking Raiders. After weeks and weeks of insults thrown by both teams, they finally took to the squared circle to settle this championship feud.

The two teams battled for nearly ten minutes before AJ Styles hit a springboard 450 splash off the top rope to earn victory for himself and Omos. The match was filled with several high-impact moves including this MASSIVE chokeslam by Omos.

OMOS MODE. #WWERaw

A former ECW World Champion has Omos' back

While many members of the WWE Universe have praised the work and improvement in the ring of Omos, apparently former ECW World Champion Tommy Dreamer has seen a lot of negativity thrown towards the Giant Colossus.

Dreamer posted the following tweet during the WWE RAW Tag Team Championship match this week.

Everyone hating on @TheGiantOmos Wait till he is @WWE Champ #WWRaw (Remember this tweet)

Everyone hating on @TheGiantOmos

Wait till he is @WWE Champ#WWERaw

(Remember this tweet) — Tommy Dreamer (@THETOMMYDREAMER) July 27, 2021

Keep in mind that Omos has only been wrestling for a little over two years. Prior to starting his wrestling career at the WWE Performance Center, Omos was a center for the South Florida Bulls basketball team.

It is no secret that Vince McMahon loves big WWE Superstars who can wrestle, and if Omos can continue to improve in the ring with his impressive height, there is no doubt that he could become a world champion within the WWE someday.

For now, Omos will continue to focus on the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships as he and AJ Styles head towards SummerSlam. Possibly feuding with RK-Bro's Randy Orton and Riddle if Orton is back soon.

Do you feel that Omos will reach his potential and become WWE Champion someday? Sound off in the comments below!

Check out all the latest WWE superstar interviews every week on Sportskeeda Wrestling Youtube.

Edited by Greg Bush