Omos defeats former champion to qualify for WWE Money in the Bank ladder match

On the latest episode of Monday Night RAW, Omos defeated Riddle in a qualifying match for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match.

Before the bout, the latter cut a promo in the ring, recounting his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown last week.

The former US Champion stated that although he didn't capture the world titles, he could get another opportunity to dethrone The Tribal Chief by winning the Money in the Bank contract.

With MVP by his side, Omos entered the ring to get the match underway. Riddle tried his best to take out The Nigerian Giant but was unsuccessful due to the size difference. The latter delivered a massive tree slam to win the match clean.

Thus, Omos is the latest superstar to qualify for the upcoming eight-man Money in the Bank ladder match. To win the bout, one has to climb the ladder to retrieve a briefcase containing a contract that grants the winner a world title opportunity anywhere, anytime.

After the bout concluded, Seth Rollins, who will also be competing in the match, cut a lengthy promo and proceeded to hit Riddle with The Stomp before leaving the ring.

