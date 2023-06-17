Omos reacts to the end of The Bloodline on WWE SmackDown

WWE Superstar Omos has reacted to The Bloodline's collapse on tonight's episode of SmackDown.

The final segment of tonight's episode of WWE SmackDown saw The Usos turning on Roman Reigns to a massive pop from the fans in attendance. Jey Uso sided with his brother Jimmy and attacked The Tribal Chief. The Bloodline has finally ended now that The Usos have made their intentions clear.

After the segment, WWE Superstar Omos took to Twitter to tweet a bunch of 'clapping' emojis reacting to the segment. Here's his tweet:

The Bloodline was WWE's most dominant faction during the past three years

Roman Reigns formed his own faction soon after he turned heel back in 2020. The stable consisted of Reigns, Paul Heyman, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn. Zayn was kicked out of the stable when he attacked Reigns at this year's Royal Rumble event. Jimmy Uso was also removed from the faction after he betrayed Roman at Night of Champions.

Jey Uso finally turned on Reigns on tonight's episode of SmackDown and made it clear that Reigns' faction is history. Not long ago, Reigns had nothing but good things to say about The Usos' characters. Here are his comments about the twins earlier this year, while speaking to LA Times:

“Jimmy really is the older brother. So with Jey there comes those weird, layered insecurities and that little man syndrome that Jey can have because he’s always trying to prove himself. And me and Jimmy have always been able to knock him down. That’s why he carries such a big chip on his shoulder and why he is one of the more layered characters of the Bloodline." [H/T LA Times]

It remains to be seen what will happen next now that The Usos are no longer a part of Reigns' faction. The Tribal Chief still has Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa by his side, but for how long?

Do you think Heyman and Sikoa will also leave Reigns somewhere down the line?

